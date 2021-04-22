Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 4.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 182,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 175.1% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 85,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $244.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.30 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

