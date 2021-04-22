DA Davidson Comments on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.95.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $666.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

