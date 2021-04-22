Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.39. 17,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 910,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.73.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $96,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,600 shares of company stock worth $2,256,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after purchasing an additional 851,128 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,547,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 374,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

