CX Institutional Trims Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

