CX Institutional Takes Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

