CX Institutional Sells 4,409 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

