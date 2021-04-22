CX Institutional Has $82,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after buying an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSKR opened at $20.09 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

