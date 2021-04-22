CX Institutional Has $55,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

