CX Institutional Has $50,000 Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 148,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $193.62 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $195.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

