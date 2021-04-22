CX Institutional Buys 148 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,775,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,766,000 after buying an additional 3,523,185 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,101,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,680,000 after buying an additional 3,158,463 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,478,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,207,000 after buying an additional 1,780,508 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,332,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.24.

NYSE EQR opened at $74.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

