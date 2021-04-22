CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of CVB Financial worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

