Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

CMLS stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

