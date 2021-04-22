Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases 2,200 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 184,496 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,957. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.