Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.23. 30,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,388. The company has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.