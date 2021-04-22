Cullinan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.20. 75,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,420. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.65.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

