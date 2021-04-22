Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 6,925 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,432 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.35. 46,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

