CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $104.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.42. CSL has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

