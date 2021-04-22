Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.74-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $182.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average of $162.69. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $184.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.