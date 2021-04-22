Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.03. 28,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $184.68. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

