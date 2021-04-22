CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $210.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.85. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -438.26 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,510 shares of company stock valued at $70,610,739 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.