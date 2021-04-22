Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $342.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.87. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.33.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

