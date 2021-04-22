Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

MKC opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

