Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.24.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $394.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.40. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.