Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 350 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $317.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $130.68 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

