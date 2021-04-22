Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 283566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.