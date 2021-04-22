Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 283566 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.
Several analysts recently commented on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter worth $153,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
About Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.
