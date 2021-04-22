CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $172.00 price objective on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $124.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after buying an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after buying an additional 143,504 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.