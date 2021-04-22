Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ASMIY traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $303.30. 3,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. ASM International has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $323.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.82.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

