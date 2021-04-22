Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.38

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $9.72. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 227,129 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

