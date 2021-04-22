Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 88,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,636,947 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

