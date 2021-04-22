Credit Suisse Group Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $16.50

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HAL. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

HAL opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

