Credit Suisse Group Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $44.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,230 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $2,387,000. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

