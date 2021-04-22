Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Gap Down to $376.36

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $376.36, but opened at $364.28. Credit Acceptance shares last traded at $372.05, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day moving average is $345.74.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. 71.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

