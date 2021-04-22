Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

