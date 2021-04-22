Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

