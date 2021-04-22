Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

