Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,733 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,634 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

