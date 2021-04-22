Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

