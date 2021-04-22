Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.
LMT has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.36.
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $387.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
