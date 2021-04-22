Cowen Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $680.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays upped their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Get RH alerts:

RH stock opened at $657.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $543.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $663.21.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.