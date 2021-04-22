Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Covivio in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

GSEFF opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65. Covivio has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $93.60.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

