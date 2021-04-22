Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter worth $466,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA opened at $34.93 on Thursday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -74.32 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Peter Benz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 780,000 shares of company stock worth $37,720,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

