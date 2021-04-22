Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Up to $16.20

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.20, but opened at $16.60. Cosan shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosan stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

