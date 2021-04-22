Cormark Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.86.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$61.52. 422,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,146. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

