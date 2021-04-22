CorePoint Lodging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,073 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 991% compared to the typical daily volume of 832 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $574.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

