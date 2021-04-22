Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38.

CLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

