Cordant Inc. Invests $93,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $459.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.74 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

