Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.
About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.
