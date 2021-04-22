Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as low as $28.97. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $30.98, with a volume of 72,833 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.00.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $696.88 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $5,818,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

