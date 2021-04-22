Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $15.11.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

