Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 495,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.50 and had previously closed at $15.11.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.
The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at $4,434,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (NYSE:VLRS)
Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ãa de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.
