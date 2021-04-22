Contrasting Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) and Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkermes and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 2.79 -$196.62 million $0.07 292.86 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals $1.19 million 476.84 -$50.42 million ($2.09) -8.22

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alkermes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alkermes and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -6.28% 9.35% 5.50% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.35% -39.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alkermes and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 1 6 1 0 2.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Alkermes currently has a consensus price target of $20.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.73%. Given Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alkermes.

Summary

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals beats Alkermes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI (olanzapine/samidorphan), an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International; a license agreement with Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.; and a license and collaboration agreement with Biogen Swiss Manufacturing GmbH. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The company is also developing CRN04777, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist to treat congenital hyperinsulinism, which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and CRN04894, an oral adrenocorticotrophic hormone antagonist that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Cushing's and congenital adrenal hyperplasia diseases. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

