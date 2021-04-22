Contrasting Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) & Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Ayro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cogent Communications and Ayro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Ayro N/A -26.05% -20.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cogent Communications and Ayro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cogent Communications presently has a consensus target price of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Ayro.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Ayro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 6.01 $37.52 million $0.76 90.74 Ayro $6.08 million 27.16 -$4.90 million N/A N/A

Cogent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Ayro.

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro has a beta of 4.01, suggesting that its stock price is 301% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Ayro on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Ayro

Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts. The company was formerly known as AEV Technologies, Inc. Ayro, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

