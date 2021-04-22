Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Given New C$1,900.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,783.43.

CSU traded down C$18.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1,846.33. 13,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,633. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.77. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,310.61 and a 1-year high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,765.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,634.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. Analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 51.7800012 EPS for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

